Kenny Gainwell start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Despite a touchdown in Week 1, Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell is not getting a ton of work with the team’s offense. But the Eagles running backs have more favorable matchup on tap this week, against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenny Gainwell

Last week, Gainwell had just one measly rushing attempt; it went for two yards. He did add another 32 yards on three catches in a loss to the Cowboys. Philly did not find themselves in a position to run the ball much last week, which dampened everyone’s rushing numbers on the team. Prior to that game, Gainwell had just 15 rushing attempts and four catches.

The Chiefs are giving up close to 30 points per game to opposing running backs and more than five yards per carry. It’s tempting to look at this game, which could end up being a high-scoring affair, and be tempted to put Gainwell into your fantasy lineup, but it’s probably best not to.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gainwell just isn’t getting enough work to make him useful in fantasy formats. Leave him on the bench this week.