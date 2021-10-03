DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s first three games of the season largely mirror the fate of his team: a hot start that gave everyone something to get excited about followed by two weeks of disappointment. Getting a win against the Kansas City Chiefs this week is a big ask for this team, but it’s the kind of outing that should at least give Smith and his offensive teammates some fantasy value.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

The rookie had just 28 yards last week, catching three passes on six targets. That was at least a better output than the week before when he had a meager 16 yards, catching just two balls on seven targets. In Week 1, Smith burst out of the gate with 71 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.

Smith has a good chance to get back on track this week in what could end up being a high-scoring affair. The Chiefs defense is letting opposing receivers roll up more than 40 points per game so far this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Get DeVonta Smith back into your fantasy lineups this week.