Jalen Reagor start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles offense will look to get things going again in a Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s a good opportunity for wide receiver Jalen Reagor and the Philly passing offense to reestablish itself.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Jalen Reagor

Reagor had a decent line last week in a lopsided loss to the Cowboys. He finished that game with five catches on eight targets for 53 yards, all season highs for him, thanks to a lot of garbage time passing. Reagor did score a touchdown in the season opener, but he hasn’t found the end zone since then.

The Chiefs defense is giving up just over 40 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers through three weeks. But after two losses in a row, Kansas City will be motivated to get a better effort out of its defense this week. Still, the Eagles’ receivers have a good chance to post decent numbers this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Reagor is a decent flex option this week in fantasy football lineups.