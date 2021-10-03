Quez Watkins start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

After a big first week of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles offense hasn’t been able to get much going in the two games since. That’s been a big drag on fantasy football rosters, but amid the stumbling and fumbling, wide receiver Quez Watkins has managed to carve out a nice niche for himself.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Quez Watkins

Watkins was targeted just twice last week against the Cowboys, catching both passes for a total of 46 yards. He had two catches called back on penalties in that game too, erasing another 45 yards. The week before that, Watkins had a huge day in an otherwise disappointing game for the Eagles. He caught just two passes in that one too, but he really made them count with 117 yards to show for it.

Working mostly out of the slot, Watkins is quietly turning into a big-play machine for the Eagles. The Eagles take on the Chiefs this week, a team that’s giving up more than 40 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Watkins doesn’t get enough targets, yet, to be a regular in fantasy lineups, but this would be a good week to take a chance on him.