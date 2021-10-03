Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

After a down week for both Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz, the Philadelphia Eagles tight ends were actually two of their most productive pass-catchers in last week’s loss to the Cowboys. They’ll look to build on that success this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TEs Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz

Goedert actually led the team in receiving in last week’s loss, thanks mostly to a lot of garbage time passing. He caught two passes on six targets for 66 yards, which was also a season-high for him. Ertz ended up with more targets, seven, and came away with four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown, his first of the season. Goedert hasn’t found paydirt since Week 1, giving both players a touchdown on the season so far.

This is a tough situation for fantasy football because both players are capable of doing just enough to make them useful from time to time in fantasy. But it’s just impossible to know how that’s going to shake out from week to week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz.