Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans escaped the 0-3 Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, with Derrick Henry carrying the team again for the second-straight week, rushing 28 times for 113 yards. Ahead of the Titans’ Week 4 date with the New York Jets, it will be interesting to see if Ryan Tannehill can get this pass offense to where it’s supposed to be.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill was able to get the job done last week, recording 18-of-27 passes and three touchdowns while notching a career-high 56 rushing yards. Though his two interceptions luckily weren’t enough to jeopardize the Titans’ victory, it was marked down as his sixth turnover already this season.

Quarterbacks, rookie or veteran, are likely to make a few mistakes dropping back in the pocket at any point in their careers. But Tannehill’s recent gaffes could come back to haunt him if he’s expecting a cakewalk this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Make no mistake about this Jets team. Even with the weighty flaws that smother them on the offensive side of the football, you shouldn’t let that trick you into benching your previous fantasy quarterback for Tannehill. The Jets defense is still middle-of-the-pack in terms of opponent points given up, and the Titans have been average at best through the air to start the 2021-22 campaign. The choice is yours whether to trust Tannehill’s lack of consistency.