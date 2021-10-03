Chester Rogers start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

After a trying victory against a winless Jacksonville Jaguars team last week, the injury-riddled Tennessee Titans will prepare to face the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. Chester Rogers looks to be a catalyst in Tennessee’s passing attack.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Chester Rogers

A.J. Brown and Julio Jones are unlikely to play this week, and it’s leading to questions surrounding the Titans pass offense, against a Jets team that would love to get their first win in front of the home crowd. While there will be questions leading up to the AFC clash, Rogers may be the answer.

Despite his one catch for six yards last week against Jacksonville, Rogers was able to find the endzone for the first time all season. Audacious fantasy managers that are buying into the 27-year-old wideout ahead of their matchups will need to hope for a serious bump in target share, which may very well happen, given Ryan Tannehill’s dearth of options in the passing game. Rogers’ teammate Nick Westbrook-Ikhine also will look to take advantage on Sunday. He ran a team-high 25 routes in place of Brown and Jones, and had four receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown against the Jags.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Without the premier receivers in the offense, Rogers has a great chance to build off his efforts in Week 3. His only competition through the air will be Westbrook-Ikhine and tight end Anthony Firkser. It will be interesting to see where Tannehill goes with the football.