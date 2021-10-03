Anthony Firkser start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Anthony Firkser will likely return to game action when the Tennessee Titans travel to play the 0-3 New York Jets on Sunday. After missing the last two weeks because of a knee injury, the 26-year-old tight end will be yearning to make his first splash of the new season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Anthony Firkser

When Jonnu Smith missed time in October of the 2020 season for the Titans, it allowed Firkser to show what he could bring to the table. He responded with an eight-catch, 113-yard performance, and led Tennessee in targets against the Houston Texans in Week 6. Fast forward to Week 4 of the 2021-22 campaign, and we could see a similar output again very soon.

With Jonnu Smith now playing for the New England Patriots, Firkser is the primary pass catcher at his position when he’s healthy. So far, fellow tight end Geoff Swaim hasn’t done enough to cement himself a legitimate role in the game plan. He’s only recorded five catches for 37 yards the last two weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Firkser needs to pounce on the opportunity that lies ahead in Week 4. With the Jets’ star safety Marcus Maye expected to be unavailable this Sunday, and Julio Jones and A.J. Brown potentially ruled out, Firkser is one of the best sleeper tight ends on the waiver wire ahead of Week 4.