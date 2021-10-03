Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals have been putting up the points early this season, and they appear to be in a better groove with each passing Sunday. They will look to build on their impressive offense, as they prepare for a fierce Los Angeles Rams defense ahead of Week 4. Chase Edmonds should be capable of getting them started again with the running game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds, and backfield confidant James Conner have been an important part of the Cardinals’ pass-first offense. So far, they’ve complemented each other much better than we could’ve foreseen, and it doesn’t seem like that’ll come to a halt any time soon. For the second straight week, the Arizona ball carriers received the same number of opportunities on the ground with 11 each.

At 3-0, the Cardinals have paced the offensive balance beautifully. by running the football 30 times per game, and not wearing out superstars Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins for crucial open-field drives.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Three weeks into the season, we are still waiting for Edmonds to hit paydirt. Coming into the Rams matchup, he is the most due player on this Cardinals team to score. We think it’s only a matter of how and when it will happen.