AJ Green start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals pass offense has been a pleasure to watch this season, but the Los Angeles Rams await them on their home turf this Sunday. After a tremendous outing in Week 3, AJ Green is hoping to continue his six-target per game streak.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR AJ Green

Green erupted for 112 receiving yards on five catches last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars and made plays that were vastly reminiscent of his early days in a Cincinnati Bengals uniform.

The 10-year veteran is proving that he won’t be an afterthought in this Arizona regime.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Turns out, there isn’t a Cardinals that you shouldn’t consider this fantasy season. As each of the Hopkins/Green/Kirk/Moore quartet have already had their bright moments. And with Jalen Ramsey likely to shadow DeAndre Hopkins for much of Sunday afternoon, taking a gamble on any of the remaining pass catchers would pose an intriguing threat against your fantasy opponent.