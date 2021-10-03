Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

It never hurts to have too many weapons, especially for an offensive coordinator executing a game plan on Sundays. While various NFL teams have shown that their talent is special, there may be none more special right now than that of the Arizona Cardinals. Ahead of a tough Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Christian Kirk is one talented piece of the Cardinals that hopes to keep the momentum going.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

What last year led many fantasy managers to believe, is that whenever Kyler Murray decides to throw for the Cardinals downfield, it usually has a pretty good chance of landing firmly with Kirk. On the other hand, in short yardage scenarios, Kirk’s production scampers. That hasn’t necessarily been the case with the 24-year-old wideout in the last three games. Though he hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 1, he is currently slotted in the top-half of the league in receiving yards with 239, and 15.9 yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In what should be one of the weekend’s most entertaining matchups, Kirk is worth considering as a high-upside flier on Sunday.