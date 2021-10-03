Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson was sidelined with a rib injury for the team’s huge 34-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed that the third-year running back will be available and ready to play when the team welcomes the Arizona Cardinals to SoFi Stadium on Sunday. With his return confirmed, what are his fantasy prospects for this critical NFC West game on Sunday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

Before his rib injury, Hendo was productive in the Rams’ first two games of the 2021 season. He combined for 29 carries for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns. We’ll see if he can step that up against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Henderson’s numbers were decent before the injury but it’s hard to imagine them suddenly going away from Sony Michel. Both guys will split the load and offset each other’s production, so I’d sit Henderson for this week.