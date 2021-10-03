Sony Michel start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel stepped in for an injured Darrell Henderson and had a ho-hum outing last week in the team’s 34-24 home victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

With Henderson set to return to the field when the Rams host the Arizona Cardinals this week, what are the fantasy prospects for the former Patriot.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel

Michel didn’t put up gaudy numbers or anything against the Bucs, but he still got his fair share of touches. He was fed 20 carries and accumulated 67 yards yards out of it. He also caught three of four targets for 12 yards through the air. It wasn’t necessarily a great statistical day for Michel, but it wasn’t a bad one either.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Henderson’s return further depresses the value of Michel, as the two will most likely share the workload in the Rams’ mostly pass-happy offense. For that, you’d want to sit Michel for this week.