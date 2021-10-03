Robert Woods start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA will be the location for an NFC West contest between unbeaten teams. The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals both enter Week 4 with dynamic offenses, but will either be slowed on Sunday? Can Robert Woods recover from a slow start to the season to make the Rams’ offense even more dangerous?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Robert Woods

The beginning of the 2021 NFL season hasn’t been kind to those fantasy managers who have Robert Woods rostered. Woods has just 11 catches on the season for 124 yards and a touchdown and has watched Cooper Kupp become Matthew Stafford’s go-to guy. It’s not time to panic, though. Woods is second on the team in targets and receptions, making a big game all but inevitable. He won’t have an easy path to production this week against an Arizona pass defense that has only surrendered five receiving touchdowns is giving up an average of 227 yards through the air.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You drafted Robert Woods to be your WR1 or WR2, and he’s still capable of being that. Keep Woods in your starting lineup this week and hope that this is the game that jumpstarts his production.