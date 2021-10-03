Cooper Kupp start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

DraftKings Sportsbook gives the Rams vs. Cardinals matchup one of the highest-scoring matchups of Week 4. Behind the arm of Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles has turned in a top-three scoring offense and a top-five passing game through three weeks. Can the Stafford-Kupp combo pace the Rams for another big week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Congratulations to those who opted for Cooper Kupp in fantasy drafts. The fifth-year receiver is the current WR1 in all of the NFL, leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches. His current production rate is highly unlikely to stay this high throughout the entirety of the season, but that’s not to say his production will suddenly take a nosedive. Kupp will be Stafford’s go-to guy once again in their Week 4 matchup against a Cardinals defense that has defended the pass very well through three weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There are absolutely zero reasons to remove the WR1 from your starting lineup. He’ll be involved early and often, and should turn in another productive outing in Week 4.