Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Kyler Murray and the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals will travel to Los Angeles to take on Matthew Stafford and the Rams in a Week 4 divisional contest. Stafford and Cooper Kupp have earned all of the headlines for L.A. so far, but can Tyler Higbee have a loud performance in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee quietly has a share with Robert Woods for the second-most receptions of all the Rams pass-catchers this season. He’s coming off of a five-catch, one-touchdown performance in Week 3, and has caught all but one pass that he’s seen come his way through the first three games. Targets and production opportunities will be there again as Stafford airs it out in a potentially high-scoring against the Cardinals.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Arizona’s defense has only given up five touchdown passes on the season, including zero to tight ends. However, Higbee will undoubtedly be the best tight end that the Cardinals have faced this season, which leaves room for optimism that he’ll find success. Start Tyler Higbee.