Bucs vs. Patriots game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

Sports media’s dream will come true on Sunday night with no shortage of storylines as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to take on the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET. Tom Brady will come back to Foxboro with one more Super Bowl ring than he had when he left, and NFL fans should be thrilled to watch his return in one of the most anticipated regular season matchups you’ll ever see.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New England Patriots in Week 4 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. Patriots Week 4 odds

Spread: Buccaneers -7

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -300, Patriots +235

Our picks for Bucs vs. Patriots

Pick against the spread: Buccaneers -7

It’s tough to find too big of an advantage New England has over Tampa Bay to cover this number at a touchdown even at home, so we’re going with the Buccaneers to cover. This game means a ton to Brady, and his teammates understand that, so we will see the very best version of this Tampa Bay team, which as we’ve seen is pretty darn good.

Over/under 49.5 points: Under 49.5

The Patriots have a much better defense than Tampa Bay does in terms of opponent yards per play, which is No. 5 in the NFL. The best chance New England has to win is by shortening the game because they’re not going to win if this gets into shootout mode. Look for the Patriots to make a big effort to run the ball successfully combined with a solid defensive performance to help this under hit.

Preferred player prop: Tom Brady U303.5 passing yards (-115)

Who knows more about Tom Brady than Bill Belichick? He would never admit this, but Belichick has to have been spending more time than usual getting his defense ready to limit Brady and this Buccaneers passing game. If the Patriots limit possessions with good defense and a solid running game, the under passing yardage total is in good shape. If Tampa Bay gets off to a hot start, they probably won’t be throwing as much later in the game. The under 303.5 passing yards for Brady is the play.

