George Kittle injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Kittle is dealing with a calf injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before returning in a limited role on Friday. His status for this Sunday’s NFC West showdown against the rival Seahawks is up in the air. Earlier in the week, head coach Kyle Shanahan sounded optimistic about Kittle’s availability, but his tune changed on Friday, when he sounded less than sure about Kittle suiting up.

Fantasy football impact: George Kittle (calf)

Kittle downplayed concerns about his status after Friday’s practice, adding “if my body says I can go, I’ll be out there.” He’s coming off his best outing of the season, a seven-catch, 92-yard effort against the Packers on Sunday night last week. This week’s game against Seattle is a good matchup for Kittle too. The Seahawks, riding a two-game skid into this one, gave up 70 yards and a touchdown to Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin last week. If Kittle can’t play, Ross Dwelley would likely take over the starting tight end spot.