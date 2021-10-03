Jonathan Taylor injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is questionable for this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Taylor is dealing with a knee injury; however, he was able to practice all week, albeit in a limited role. Despite the questionable designation, Taylor is expected to play this week. The Colts are at the Dolphins, and kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football impact: Jonathan Taylor (knee)

Taylor led the Colts’ backfield last week with 10 rushing attempts for 64 yards. His usage in the passing game remained low, and for the second week in a row, he caught just one pass. Nyheim Hines had six rushing attempts for 25 yards and a touchdown, and he was also active in the passing game with five catches on six targets for 54 yards. Hines has an edge in fantasy football value over Taylor so far this season. Still, if Taylor does play this week, he’s a decent option in most lineups.