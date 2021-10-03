Andy Dalton injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

The world waits on bated breath to learn whether or not Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton will be suiting up to make the start for his team’s Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions. Dalton is still dealing with the knee injury that kept him out of action last week. However, he was able to resume practicing this week, in a limited role, and he’s listed as questionable.

UPDATE: Dalton has been downgraded to doubtful and the Beas announced Justin Fields will start in Week 4.

Fantasy football impact: Andy Dalton (knee)

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was a full go in practice and did not turn up on the official injury report at week’s end. Head coach Matt Nagy has us all on pins and needles after announcing that he would decide the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday the day of the game.

Whichever player ends up starting, neither one has any fantasy football value this week. Fields was just 6-for-20 with 68 yards last week, while Andy Dalton is exactly who we already knew he is.