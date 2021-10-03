D’Andre Swift injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Swift is still dealing with a groin injury, and he was a limited participant in practice all week long. It was the same for Swift last week, who had a questionable designation with a groin injury but ended up playing against Baltimore. He is expected to suit up again this week when the Lions travel to face the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy football impact: D’Andre Swift (groin)

Swift saw his biggest workload of the season on the ground last week, getting 14 carries 47 yards and a touchdown, his first rushing score of the year. He caught seven passes on seven targets for 60 yards in that one too. Swift has been a valuable fantasy football asset thanks to his role in the passing game. He leads the Lions with 23 targets and 19 receptions. His 166 receiving yards are second on the team. He also has one receiving touchdown. Swift is a fine addition to starting fantasy lineups this week.