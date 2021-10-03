Elijah Mitchell injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Mitchell is still dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered in the Niners’ Week 2 game against the Eagles. It kept him out of action last week, but he was back at practice this week, in a limited role. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Mitchell’s status for this week’s game will come down to a question of how well he can play through the pain his shoulder is still causing.

Fantasy football impact: Elijah Mitchell (shoulder)

Mitchell, a rookie sixth-round pick, got off to a hot start in Week 1 with 104 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. If he does play this week, he’ll be worth a spot in your fantasy football lineups for sure.

Without Mitchell, the 49ers would again most likely lean on a combination of Trey Sermon and fullback Kyle Jusczcyk. Sermon had 31 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries last week against the Packers. Jusczcyk had five rushes for 14 yards and four receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown.