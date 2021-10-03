Jamison Crowder injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is expected to make his season debut this week. Crowder is officially listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report with the same groin injury. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and he was upgraded to a full go on Friday.

Fantasy football impact: Jamison Crowder (groin)

The Jets have been using Braxton Berrios in the slot without Crowder to start the season. Berrios leads the Jets with 14 catches and 150 receiving yards. New York’s offense has been a mess to start the season—they’re averaging less than seven points per game. Part of the problem has been rookie quarterback Zach Wilson throwing seven interceptions so far. Having a veteran like Crowder as a safety valve should help, but it’s probably best not to rely on him in fantasy football lineups with this group struggling so much. It’s also not clear exactly how much Crowder will play in his first game back.