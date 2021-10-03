Dalvin Cook injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

It looks like Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has a good chance to return to action this week. He did turn up with a questionable designation on this week’s injury report, as he continues to deal with the ankle injury that sidelined him in Week 3. However, he did practice every day this week, in a limited role for each session. The Vikings host the Browns on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Dalvin Cook (ankle)

Cook has 192 rushing yards and a touchdown through the first two games of the season. He also has eight catches on 10 targets for 60 yards in just those two outings. Last week without Cook, the Vikings turned to Alexander Mattison who rushed for 112 yards on 26 carries to help Minnesota get its first win of the season. He also had six catches for 59 yards.

You’ll want to check the news to make sure Cook will in fact play this week. If he does, he should be starting in your fantasy football lineups. If Cook doesn’t play, Mattison is one of the best backups in the league and should be starting in fantasy lineups too.