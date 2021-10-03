 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Antonio Gibson injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Antonio Gibson is on Washington’s final injury report for Week 4. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott
Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Football Team runs the ball during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Antonio Gibson is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. The Washington Football Team running back has a shin injury. After practicing on Wednesday, he was sidelined the next day. However, he was able to practice on Friday, on a limited basis, and head coach Ron Rivera said Friday that he was “pretty confident” about Gibson’s availability this week.

Fantasy football impact: Antonio Gibson (shin)

Gibson had a solid outing last week against the Bills, thanks to a 73-touchdown catch. He also had 12 rushing attempts in that game for just 31 yards. Gibson and the Washington Football Team have a favorable matchup this week against the Atlanta Falcons, and if he does play, he’ll be a solid choice to any starting lineup. If Gibson can’t play, J.D. McKissic would see a big bump in his workload. He would be a good value pick in DFS and worthy of a spot as a RB2 in almost any fantasy format. Rookie Jared Patterson could also see some work if Gibson sits, but he would not have much fantasy value at this point.

More From DraftKings Nation