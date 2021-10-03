Antonio Gibson injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Antonio Gibson is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. The Washington Football Team running back has a shin injury. After practicing on Wednesday, he was sidelined the next day. However, he was able to practice on Friday, on a limited basis, and head coach Ron Rivera said Friday that he was “pretty confident” about Gibson’s availability this week.

Fantasy football impact: Antonio Gibson (shin)

Gibson had a solid outing last week against the Bills, thanks to a 73-touchdown catch. He also had 12 rushing attempts in that game for just 31 yards. Gibson and the Washington Football Team have a favorable matchup this week against the Atlanta Falcons, and if he does play, he’ll be a solid choice to any starting lineup. If Gibson can’t play, J.D. McKissic would see a big bump in his workload. He would be a good value pick in DFS and worthy of a spot as a RB2 in almost any fantasy format. Rookie Jared Patterson could also see some work if Gibson sits, but he would not have much fantasy value at this point.