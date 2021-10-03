Antonio Gibson is active for Week 4 vs. Falcons

The Washington Football Team announced Week 4 inactives and Antonio Gibson is officially active for their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Gibson was listed as questionable this week due to a shin injury. He was limited throughout the week.

It’s no surprise Gibson is active despite some concerns surrounding his status. The running back was limited in practice and Washington appears to be managing his workload during the week, especially with the team leaning on the run game more. Gibson gets a favorable matchup against the Falcons, one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

Gibson’s active status is good news for fantasy managers who may have been worried about his availability. This is a running back on the upswing and gets to play a bad defense. Washington may throw the ball a little more in this game, but Gibson is a true all-purpose running back and is a strong play in this game.