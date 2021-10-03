Dalvin Cook is active for Week 4 vs. Browns

The Minnesota Vikings announced Week 4 inactives and Dalvin Cook is officially active for their matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Cook was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury after missing Week 3 with the same injury. He was limited throughout the week.

Cook’s return to action is good news for the Vikings, and they’ll be leaning on him this week against the Browns. In his last game before his injury, in Week 2, Cook ran for 131 yards on 22 carries against the Cardinals. He also caught two passes for 17 yards in that one.

After missing practice all last week, Cook was ruled out for the Vikings’ game against the Seahawks. Alexander Mattison started in his place, picking up 112 yards on 26 rushing attempts. He also caught six passes for 59 yards. Now that Cook is back in action, he should be right back in your fantasy football lineups.