George Kittle is active for Week 4 vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers announced Week 4 inactives and George Kittle is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Kittle was listed as questionable this week due to a calf injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

Kittle was expected to suit up in the contest despite the questionable tag, so it’s not at all surprising to see him out there in a big division contest. The NFC West is loaded and every division game will carry significant meaning. The Niners have plenty of key injuries but Kittle is a huge part of their offense and they are happy to have him out there.

Tight end is usually a wasteland in fantasy football, but Kittle is one of the few tight ends who will deliver good value every week. Fantasy managers should have no questions about plugging him into the lineup against the Seahawks. Kittle is coming off a big game and should make enough plays to deliver again in Week 4.