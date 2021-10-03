Jamison Crowder is active for Week 4 vs. Titans

**Active**

The New York Jets announced Week 4 inactives and Jamison Crowder is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Titans. Crowder was listed as questionable this week due to a groin injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was a full participant on Friday.

Crowder will be making his season debut and will give a boost to a Jets offense that desperately needs it early on in the season. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has struggled to start the 2021 campaign and has heavily relied on Braxton Berrios and Corey Davis as his primary receiving targets. The two have combined for 26 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns through three games.

Returning from a groin injury, Crowder caught 59 passes for 699 yards and six touchdowns in 2020. For any prospective fantasy managers, he’s definitely worth a look to put in your lineup as he’ll provide some relief for the struggling Wilson.