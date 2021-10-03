 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bears QB Andy Dalton is inactive for Week 4 vs. Lions

The Bears published their Week 4 inactives report and Dalton is inactive for their matchup against the Lions. We break down what it means.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears
Andy Dalton of the Chicago Bears runs against the Cincinnati Benals at Soldier Field on September 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Bengals 20-17.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears announced Week 4 inactives and quarterback Andy Dalton is officially inactive for their matchup against the Detroit Lions. Dalton was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was limited in practice and was considered a game-time decision before ultimately being downgraded to doubtful the day before the game.

Dalton is not taking the field for this game, meaning rookie Justin Fields gets a shot to redeem himself after a dismal performance against the Browns. Fields wasn’t totally to blame for the outing though, and should have more success against the Lions.

Fantasy managers may be interested in Fields’ upside as a rusher, but the rookie quarterback isn’t relevant in fantasy football outside of keeper and dynasty formats. It’s not worth taking the chance on him to explode in this game, especially after last week’s showing. Managers should wait and see how Fields does in this game before rushing to add him in fantasy football. There’s also the problem of Dalton still being the starter when healthy until the Bears say otherwise, so Fields may ultimately end up back on the waiver wire to free up a roster spot.

More From DraftKings Nation