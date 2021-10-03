Bears QB Andy Dalton is inactive for Week 4 vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears announced Week 4 inactives and quarterback Andy Dalton is officially inactive for their matchup against the Detroit Lions. Dalton was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was limited in practice and was considered a game-time decision before ultimately being downgraded to doubtful the day before the game.

Dalton is not taking the field for this game, meaning rookie Justin Fields gets a shot to redeem himself after a dismal performance against the Browns. Fields wasn’t totally to blame for the outing though, and should have more success against the Lions.

Fantasy managers may be interested in Fields’ upside as a rusher, but the rookie quarterback isn’t relevant in fantasy football outside of keeper and dynasty formats. It’s not worth taking the chance on him to explode in this game, especially after last week’s showing. Managers should wait and see how Fields does in this game before rushing to add him in fantasy football. There’s also the problem of Dalton still being the starter when healthy until the Bears say otherwise, so Fields may ultimately end up back on the waiver wire to free up a roster spot.