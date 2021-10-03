Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is active for Week 4 vs. Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts announced Week 4 inactives and RB Jonathan Taylor is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Taylor was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

ACTIVE — Taylor was expected to play in the contest despite some concerns with his knee. He is Indianapolis’ most important offensive player given their run-heavy approach and his status bodes well for the team’s chances to grab its first win of the season.

Even with Quenton Nelson heading to IR, Taylor represents a strong fantasy play behind a solid offensive line. The Dolphins are struggling defensively and while they’ll focus on bottling up Taylor, volume will help his cause. Fantasy managers should understand Nyheim Hines’ growing role in the offense will eat into some of Taylor’s production, but the Wisconsin product remains the running back to have in this backfield.