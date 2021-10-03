D’Andre Swift is active for Week 4 vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions announced their Week 4 inactives and running back D’Andre Swift is officially active for their matchup against the Chicago Bears. Swift was listed as questionable this week due to a groin injury. He was limited throughout the week in all three practice sessions.

Swift was questionable with the same groin issue headed into last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. It obviously wasn’t too serious of a limitation as he had a season-high 14 carries for 47 rushing yards and a touchdown, his first rushing score of the year. He also continued his major role in the passing game, catching all seven targets that came his way for a total of 60 yards.

Even splitting carries with Jamaal Williams, Swift is a solid fantasy asset given his role in the passing game. He leads the Lions in targets (23) and receptions (19), and his 166 receiving yards are second on the team.