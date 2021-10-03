Elijah Mitchell is inactive for Week 4 vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers announced Week 4 inactives and Elijah Mitchell is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Mitchell was listed as questionable this week due to a shoulder injury and was limited to non-contact drills in practice this week.

This doesn’t come as a surprise as Mitchell has been fighting through the injury all week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that the rookie was still working through a lot of pain and they ultimately decided to rest him for another week. Mitchell suffered the injury in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles and sat out of last Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

The absence of Mitchell means more work for fellow rookie Trey Sermon, who you should definitely be considering for your lineups this week if you have the chance. Sermon got a mere 10 carries last week, but that may be a product of the Niners easing him in.