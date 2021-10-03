Chris Carson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will travel to the Bay Area for a divisional matchup with the San Francisco 49ers as part of the NFL’s Week 4 Sunday slate. On the heels of back-to-back losses, can Chris Carson’s running be the key in getting Seattle back into the win column?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Chris Carson

Chris Carson has been about what you’d expect him to be. The fifth-year running back is averaging 67 rushing yards and a touchdown through the first three games. He hasn’t been as involved in the passing game as much as previous seasons, but that’s something that could change over the next few weeks. Carson remains an important back to have rostered in fantasy leagues due to the back that he isn’t sharing the backfield with anyone. As he continues to be the bell cow, expect Carson to keep producing.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

On the season, the Niners are giving up 122.3 rushing yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry. Chris Carson will have plenty of opportunities, as the Seahawks’ lead back, to put his fingerprints all over this game. Starting Carson is highly suggested.