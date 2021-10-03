Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Everybody was saying that Trey Lance was going to win the starting job all offseason. So far this season, Garoppolo has proved all of his haters wrong. He hasn’t really been the fantasy star, however, he has his team sitting at 2-1 in a tough division.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

So far this season, Garoppolo is averaging 253.3 passing yards, 1.3 touchdowns, with just one interception season. He's had some success with Deebo Samuel as he's been the leading receiver for the 49ers. The next leading target is George Kittle who has 147 less receiving yards than Samuel.

In terms of yards per game, Seattle has one of the worse passing defenses in the NFL. That was shown in their defeat to the Vikings this past Sunday. In his career, Garoppolo has a passer rating of 84.2 with 635 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in four games against the Seahawks in his career. It should also be noted that Seattle’s secondary hasn't been too good while Garoppolo has played them as well.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In this divisional matchup, Garoppolo should sit.