Trey Lance start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Coming into the season, some people thought Trey Lance had a legitimate shot at starting in San Francisco. He showed that he would need some time to develop and that has been the best decision for that team. It’s great that Kyle Shanahan continuously gets him involved though, especially in big time moments.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Trey Lance

It has been hard to judge Lance because he just hasn't had much opportunity in San Francisco. This is an interesting situation though, because Shanahan will put him on the field for a draw or something like that. In three games, he has both a passing and a rushing touchdown.

So far this season, Seattle has yet to play against a mobile quarterback nor a two-quarterback set. Regardless, I expect to see Lance on the field for at least one or two plays inside the red zone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless you need an extremely cheap QB option, Lance should sit.