Trey Sermon start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon got a steady dose of touches in the team’s 30-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday night.

Sermon is being eased into his role in the offense and with Elijah Mitchell still battling through a shoulder injury, what are the Ohio State product’s fantasy prospects heading into Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Trey Sermon

Sermon had 10 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Packers on Sunday Night Football. San Francisco mostly leaned into the passing game throughout the contest as Sermon got comfortable getting a steady diet of touches for the first time in his career.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Elijah Mitchell is still fighting through shoulder soreness this week and he’ll more than likely be out on Sunday. That opens the door for Sermon to have another chance to prove himself with a bigger workload. The potential for him breaking out is there, so I’d start him this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.