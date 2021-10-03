 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Elijah Mitchell start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Elijah Mitchell ahead of the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

By Nick Simon
Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell broke out in Week 1 but as has been the case with Niners RB’s, the injury bug quickly caught up to him.

The rookie has been battling through a shoulder injury over the past few weeks and that will still be the case when the team welcomes the Seattle Seahawks to Levi Stadium on Sunday. What are his fantasy prospects for Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell

Mitchell missed the Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers last week, ceding his carries to fellow rookie Trey Sermon. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated on Friday that Mitchell is still hurting and his status for Sunday is still questionable.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s highly doubtful that Mitchell will be cleared in time to suit up for Sunday. With Sermon available, they don’t want to risk further injuring another running back asset. Sit Mitchell for this week.

