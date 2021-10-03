Elijah Mitchell start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell broke out in Week 1 but as has been the case with Niners RB’s, the injury bug quickly caught up to him.

The rookie has been battling through a shoulder injury over the past few weeks and that will still be the case when the team welcomes the Seattle Seahawks to Levi Stadium on Sunday. What are his fantasy prospects for Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell

Mitchell missed the Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers last week, ceding his carries to fellow rookie Trey Sermon. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated on Friday that Mitchell is still hurting and his status for Sunday is still questionable.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s highly doubtful that Mitchell will be cleared in time to suit up for Sunday. With Sermon available, they don’t want to risk further injuring another running back asset. Sit Mitchell for this week.