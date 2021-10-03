Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Brandon Aiyuk was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Aiyuk was phenomenal. The 49ers have a bright future with their receivers.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Last season, Aiyuk caught 60 passes for 748 yards and five touchdowns. He hasn't really lived up to the sophomore season hype that was expected from him. In three games, he’s caught five passes for 43 yards and one touchdown. In Week 1, he was active and didn’t have a single target. He did play well during Week 3 against the Packers which could give him some confidence and the 49ers more reason to get him involved.

The Seahawks have had one of the worse passing defenses in the NFL so far this season. Last season, Aiyuk only played one game against the Seahawks, however it was a big game for him. I would expect his targets to continue to increase, especially in a big divisional matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Because the 49ers have not gotten Aiyuk involved too much, he should sit this week.