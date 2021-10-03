Deebo Samuel start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

It has always been known that Samuel is an extremely talented receiver. The only problem has been his health. For the weeks that he's played, Samuel has been a standout. If he can finish the year out healthy, he will be one of the top guys to have on rosters.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

So far this season, Samuel has played extremely well. He has been a top 10 fantasy receiver. In three games, he has 20 receptions for 334 yards and a touchdown. We all have known he is capable of this. Something else that stands out is the number of targets the 49ers have given him. In the first three weeks, he’s had 12 targets, eight targets, and 12 targets.

This is a perfect game to play Deebo Samuel as he will be going against one of the worst passing defenses in all of the NFL. Look for him to have 10+ targets and this should be a week where we see him have 100+ receiving yards again as well.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both fantasy and DFS, Samuel should start this week.