Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 4 divisional matchup that is part of the NFL’s Week 4 Sunday slate. After a dominant first couple of weeks, can Tyler Lockett rebound from a disappointing Week 3 to help get Seattle back into the win column?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Like last season, Tyler Lockett has proven to be a ‘feast or famine” receiver so far. He finally came back down to earth after lighting up opposing teams’ secondaries in Weeks 1 and 2 of the season. Through the first two weeks, he had 12 catches for 278 receiving yards and three touchdowns but only registered four receptions for 31 yards in Week 3 — although he did catch all of the targets that came his way. Lockett will face a banged-up San Francisco secondary in Week 4 that has allowed four 40-yard receptions on the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Now, we must play the guessing game with Lockett. Will he score big? Or will he hardly score? There’s usually no in-between with him, and there’s no reason to expect any mediocrity with him this week. Still, Lockett is capable of producing big and should be started in fantasy leagues.