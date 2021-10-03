 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Tyler Lockett ahead of the Seattle Seahawks Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

By colehuff
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches the ball in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.&nbsp; Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 4 divisional matchup that is part of the NFL’s Week 4 Sunday slate. After a dominant first couple of weeks, can Tyler Lockett rebound from a disappointing Week 3 to help get Seattle back into the win column?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Like last season, Tyler Lockett has proven to be a ‘feast or famine” receiver so far. He finally came back down to earth after lighting up opposing teams’ secondaries in Weeks 1 and 2 of the season. Through the first two weeks, he had 12 catches for 278 receiving yards and three touchdowns but only registered four receptions for 31 yards in Week 3 — although he did catch all of the targets that came his way. Lockett will face a banged-up San Francisco secondary in Week 4 that has allowed four 40-yard receptions on the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Now, we must play the guessing game with Lockett. Will he score big? Or will he hardly score? There’s usually no in-between with him, and there’s no reason to expect any mediocrity with him this week. Still, Lockett is capable of producing big and should be started in fantasy leagues.

More From DraftKings Nation