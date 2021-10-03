 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of DK Metcalf ahead of the Seattle Seahawks Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

By colehuff
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) celebrates with his touchdown with tight end Gerald Everett (81) during the first quarter against Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s Week 4 slate features a divisional matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams are coming off Week 2 losses and figure to be locked in for a bounceback Week 3. DK Metcalf returned to form in the Seahawks’ Week 3 loss to the Vikings, but can he be productive again in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

After a somewhat quiet start to the 2021 season, Metcalf responded in Week 3 with six catches that went for 107 yards and a touchdown, which was the first time he’d gone over the 100-yard mark since November of 2020. Metcalf will be relied upon by Russell Wilson to help pace Seattle’s passing game as it faces a San Francisco defense that has had its share of issues containing the pass to this point of the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You’re going to want to have DK Metcalf in your starting lineup this week. He’s Seattle’s 1A and is facing a dinged-up 49er defense that has allowed four catches of 40 or more yards so far this season. Expect DK to get deep down the field and provide great numbers for fantasy.

