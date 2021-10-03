DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The NFL’s Week 4 slate features a divisional matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams are coming off Week 2 losses and figure to be locked in for a bounceback Week 3. DK Metcalf returned to form in the Seahawks’ Week 3 loss to the Vikings, but can he be productive again in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

After a somewhat quiet start to the 2021 season, Metcalf responded in Week 3 with six catches that went for 107 yards and a touchdown, which was the first time he’d gone over the 100-yard mark since November of 2020. Metcalf will be relied upon by Russell Wilson to help pace Seattle’s passing game as it faces a San Francisco defense that has had its share of issues containing the pass to this point of the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You’re going to want to have DK Metcalf in your starting lineup this week. He’s Seattle’s 1A and is facing a dinged-up 49er defense that has allowed four catches of 40 or more yards so far this season. Expect DK to get deep down the field and provide great numbers for fantasy.