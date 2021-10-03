 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Will Dissly start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Will Dissly ahead of the Seattle Seahawks Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

By colehuff
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs for yards after the catch against Los Angeles Rams strong safety Jordan Fuller (32) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks will travel to the Bay Area for an important early-season divisional matchup with the San Francisco 49ers as part of the NFL’s Week 4 Sunday slate. Looking to put consecutive losses behind them, can Will Dissly be a productive receiving option for Seattle this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Will Dissly

If you’ve been looking for tight-end production from the Seattle Seahawks, you likely haven’t found it from Will Dissly. Dissly has just four receptions for 76 yards in two games played. He did have one that went for 39 yards last week in Seattle’s 30-17 loss to Minnesota, but Gerald Everett was the go-to tight end for Russell Wilson in that game. There isn’t much to be optimistic about going forward, even in a Week 4 matchup against an iffy 49er defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Desperate fantasy managers that are in need of filling a void at the tight end position could stream Dissly this week and hope for the best, but it’s hard to see him providing the fantasy production that would make him a recommended start.

More From DraftKings Nation