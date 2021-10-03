Will Dissly start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will travel to the Bay Area for an important early-season divisional matchup with the San Francisco 49ers as part of the NFL’s Week 4 Sunday slate. Looking to put consecutive losses behind them, can Will Dissly be a productive receiving option for Seattle this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Will Dissly

If you’ve been looking for tight-end production from the Seattle Seahawks, you likely haven’t found it from Will Dissly. Dissly has just four receptions for 76 yards in two games played. He did have one that went for 39 yards last week in Seattle’s 30-17 loss to Minnesota, but Gerald Everett was the go-to tight end for Russell Wilson in that game. There isn’t much to be optimistic about going forward, even in a Week 4 matchup against an iffy 49er defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Desperate fantasy managers that are in need of filling a void at the tight end position could stream Dissly this week and hope for the best, but it’s hard to see him providing the fantasy production that would make him a recommended start.