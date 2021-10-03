Najee Harris start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Najee Harris was viewed as the best running back in this draft by far. What he did at Alabama was extremely impressive and not many guys have ever done it.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

The Steelers have Harris extremely involved in their offense. He has rushed at least 10 times in all three games they've played so far. While he’s only rushed for 123 yards, he's had 20 receptions for 149 yards there. It’s not often we see a guy like him with that many receiving yards through just three games. Another thing that stood out is what he did last week against Cincinnati. On 19 targets, Harris had 14 receptions for 102 yards. We usually don't even see receivers have that many targets.

This could be the week where we see Harris take off running the ball. Green Bay has a subpar rushing defense. Last week, Pittsburgh showed how confident they are with the ball in his hands. While Ben Roethlisberger has really struggled, it will be interesting to see if Najee has an increased amount carries.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Harris should start this week.