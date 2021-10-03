Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

With a disastrous Week 1 now firmly in the rear-view mirror, the Green Bay Packers return to Lambeau Field for a matchup with the vulnerable Pittsburgh Steelers. Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers has accounted for six touchdowns and no interceptions over his last two games, and the offense has turned up accordingly.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers enters Week 4 looking in midseason form, having ripped the hearts out of the San Francisco 49ers during the final 37 seconds of last Sunday’s Packers victory. Rodgers has firmly reestablished his connection with Davante Adams, combining for 253 yards and a score over the past two weeks. Rodgers might spread the ball around more this week, but he should still see plenty of success.

At least as of yet, the Steelers have not defended opposing quarterbacks particularly well. Through three weeks, those signal-callers average roughly 275 yards and two passing touchdowns a game with another 20 yards coming on the ground. Rodgers doesn’t scramble as much as he did earlier in his career, but he stands a strong chance of eclipsing those passing marks on Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Aaron Rodgers.