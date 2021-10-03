Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

With a two-player timeshare between veteran Melvin Gordon and rookie Javonte Williams, the Denver Broncos’ running backs have made for one of the more productive backfields so far this season. They have a shot at another solid outing this week against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

Williams scored his first career touchdown last week against the Jets. In addition to the score, he finished 29 yards on 12 carries and three catches for 33 yards. This was the first game of the season where Gordon had the edge in touches (18-12), but Williams’ fantasy line turned out fine thanks to the touchdown.

Committees are always a little hard to read for fantasy purposes, but Denver seems committed to using both players enough to give them each a shot at decent lines each week. The Ravens are giving up more than 28 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, and they’ve let them score five times on the ground so far, more than any other NFL team.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Williams is worth a shot as a flex play in fantasy lineups this week, or even a second running back if you need help in that spot.