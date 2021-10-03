Mark Andrews start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is coming off his best game of the season so far. And the way he’s been playing, it looks like the sky’s the limit for him. Andrews and the Ravens have a tough matchup this week against the Denver Broncos, but he’s too good to let that stop you from putting him in your fantasy lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens TE Mark Andrews

Andrews caught five of seven passes for 109 receiving yards last week against the Lions. That almost doubled his highest output prior to that game. He was a little slow out of the gate to start the season, not getting as much work in Baltimore’s low volume passing game, but his numbers have been steadily climbing each week.

Denver’s holding opposing tight ends to just over four fantasy points per game this season. But they haven’t really played a team with a tight end of Andrews’ caliber, so don’t let that number frighten you away from having Andrews in your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Mark Andrews.