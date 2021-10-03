Ty’Son Williams start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

After two solid outings to start the season, last week was a quiet one for Ty’Son Williams the Baltimore Ravens backfield. He’ll look to get back on track this week against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Ty’Son Williams

Williams was a solid fantasy starter in Week 1 and 2. He had 77 yards on 13 carries against the Chiefs two weeks ago and 65 rushing yards and a touchdown in the opener. He also posted five catches for 45 yards in the first two games. But last week against the Lions, the Ravens couldn’t get much going on the ground. Williams was second among the running backs with five carries for 22 yards. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was the only player with more than 30 rushing yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ty’Son Williams is best left on the bench this week. The Broncos defense is giving up less than nine fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.