Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens running backs had a quiet outing in a narrow 19-17 win over the Lions last week. Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman didn’t see much action in that one. The question now is whether or not they’ll see a bigger workload this week against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RBs Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman

Murray led all Ravens running backs last week with seven carries and 28 rushing yards. Though for the first time this season, he did not find the end zone. Freeman had just eight yards on three carries. Freeman’s now seen a total of five rushing attempts in two games with the Ravens this season.

Murray has some fantasy value since he’s getting work at the goal line with the Ravens. That could be tough this week; Denver’s defense has yet to allow a running back to score a touchdown this year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Given the matchup and the rotation, it’s best to sit both Murray and Freeman this week.