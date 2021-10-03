Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Marquise Brown would like to forget last week. The Baltimore Ravens’ top wide receiver almost had the game of a lifetime, but he dropped three touchdown passes in what turned out to be a narrow win over the Lions. He’ll be looking for a better outing this week against the Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WRs Marquise Brown

Brown finished last week’s game with just three catches on seven targets for 53 yards. It was a disappointing follow-up to his 113-yard, one-touchdown game against the Chiefs the week before that. He found the end zone in both of Baltimore’s first two games this season.

The Broncos defense is no easy matchup. They’ve held opposing wide receivers to just two touchdowns so far this season. But Brown’s a playmaker and Baltimore’s No. 1 wideout who can do a lot with just a few throws, provided he actually catches them.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with a tough matchup, Brown is still worth a starting spot in your lineup, either as a third receiver or flex play.