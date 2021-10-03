 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Marquise Brown ahead of the Baltimore Ravens Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

By LTruscott
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Marquise Brown would like to forget last week. The Baltimore Ravens’ top wide receiver almost had the game of a lifetime, but he dropped three touchdown passes in what turned out to be a narrow win over the Lions. He’ll be looking for a better outing this week against the Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WRs Marquise Brown

Brown finished last week’s game with just three catches on seven targets for 53 yards. It was a disappointing follow-up to his 113-yard, one-touchdown game against the Chiefs the week before that. He found the end zone in both of Baltimore’s first two games this season.

The Broncos defense is no easy matchup. They’ve held opposing wide receivers to just two touchdowns so far this season. But Brown’s a playmaker and Baltimore’s No. 1 wideout who can do a lot with just a few throws, provided he actually catches them.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with a tough matchup, Brown is still worth a starting spot in your lineup, either as a third receiver or flex play.

